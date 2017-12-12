Keeler Tavern to Polar Express readings Dec. 14-15

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center introduces its newest family holiday program, featuring a trip to the North Pole for a reading of the holiday classic The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg in front of a roaring fire in the Garden House. At Santa’s Workshop, children will enjoy refreshments, games and a craft before the reading. Families are also invited to take holiday photos with the festive, oversized, Santa’s Workshop decorations.

The Polar Express will be departing for the North Pole on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per child ($15 per child for families of three or more children); parents attend for free. Space for the program is limited. For online registration and details, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485. Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is located at 132 Main Street.