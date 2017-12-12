The Ridgefield Press

Keeler Tavern to Polar Express readings Dec. 14-15

By The Ridgefield Press on December 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Children will enjoy a fireside reading of the classic holiday story The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg on Dec. 14 and 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center introduces its newest family holiday program, featuring a trip to the North Pole for a reading of the holiday classic The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg in front of a roaring fire in the Garden House. At Santa’s Workshop, children will enjoy refreshments, games and a craft before the reading. Families are also invited to take holiday photos with the festive, oversized, Santa’s Workshop decorations.

The Polar Express will be departing for the North Pole on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per child ($15 per child for families of three or more children); parents attend for free. Space for the program is limited. For online registration and details, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485. Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is located at 132 Main Street.

