New year, new you: RVNA to host nutrition class beginning Jan. 2

A group series of nutrition classes for women of all ages, “Women’s Nutrition & Lifestyle for Weight Management,” will be held on Tuesday evenings, Jan. 2 to Feb. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor Street.

Meg Whitbeck, RVNA registered dietitian and nutrition educator, will provide

nutrition education in a group environment designed to support achievement of personal health

goals. Participants will discuss strategies, give and receive encouragement, and be held

accountable for personal changes. Whitbeck will also provide recipes, resources and tastings.

Advance registration and payment is required. Class fee is $159 per person. Call RVNA at 203-438-5555 or email [email protected]. More information is available at ridgefieldvna.org/nutrition-programs.

