RHS Symphonic Orchestra to host winter concert Dec. 13

Ridgefield High School’s music department will hold its winter concert on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public and features the RHS Symphonic Orchestra, Concert Band and Concert Choir performing in their own high school auditorium. The program includes everything from holiday favorites to a John Williams march, Mahler and Dvorak.

RHS instrumental music director Michael MacNamara said he is happy with this year’s groups.

“The chemistry is a little different every year. … The kids are working hard and sounding great. More and more, the kids are taking real ownership in the program, and their pride shows both in their musical growth and in their development as people,” MacNamara said. “Our music community is something really special.”

Freshman clarinetist Kenneth Choi echoed that enthusiasm.

“The RHS music program is unmatched in terms of organization, focus, performance, and simply having fun,” said Choi.

Katie Schoenherr, a senior violinist, said, “The music program always puts on incredible shows, but I can tell that this winter concert will be one to remember for us. Even at our first rehearsal all the parts fit together so well with high energy and passion.”