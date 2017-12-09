Serendipity Chorale invites community singers to join its rehearsals in January

Any choral singers in the community? The Annual Black/Jewish Spirituals Shabbat with the Serendipity Chorale, conducted by Gigi Van Dyke, invites you to sing.

Rehearsal of the spirituals of both traditions is on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. The service is Friday, Jan. 12, with a rehearsal at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. service. Music will be provided when you RSVP to [email protected].

This is an interfaith choir — all are welcome. Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties is located at 46 Peaceable Street. For more information, contact Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray or the office at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org.