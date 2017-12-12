The Ridgefield Press

Windows 10 classes start Thursday at Ridgefield Continuing Education

December 12, 2017

Windows 10 Basics is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that will teach you how to customize your Start menu and desktop, how to use the Windows 10 Edge browser, how to personalize Windows 10 though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows 10 using the Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store. Bring your laptop (let us know if you need to use one of ours).

The class meets Thursday, Dec. 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

