The Ridgefield Press

Career workshops start Friday at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on December 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  

Job Search Techniques is Friday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is Friday, Dec. 8, from noon to 1, and Interview Skills Training One on One is Friday, Dec. 15, from noon to 1. Cost is $49 per session.

More dates, plus Résumé Assistance, LinkedIn Intro and Career Assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts, and More) may be scheduled. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post An abundance of Claras: Meet the dancers behind The Nutcracker's iconic role Next Post Curtain Call: The Chosen is a perfect pick for Hanukkah and the holiday season
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress