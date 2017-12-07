Career workshops start Friday at Ridgefield Continuing Education

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Job Search Techniques is Friday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is Friday, Dec. 8, from noon to 1, and Interview Skills Training One on One is Friday, Dec. 15, from noon to 1. Cost is $49 per session.

More dates, plus Résumé Assistance, LinkedIn Intro and Career Assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts, and More) may be scheduled. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.