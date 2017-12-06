St. Stephen’s holds ‘Blue Christmas’ service

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, will hold its annual candlelight Blue Christmas service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.

This quiet service of prayers, scripture and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday season.

“For those of us who mourn or simply feel a need to be in God’s presence, Blue Christmas allows us to await the coming of the Christ Child in contemplation and solemnity,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. There will be a reception after the service.