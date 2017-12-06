The Ridgefield Press

St. Stephen’s holds ‘Blue Christmas’ service

Planning the Blue Christmas service, left to right, front row: Marian Sloan, Lori Seibert, the Rev. Whitney Altopp; second row: Pat Carlson, Lydia Toperzer, Ted Seibert, Earl Sloan.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, will hold its annual candlelight Blue Christmas service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.  

This quiet service of prayers, scripture and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday season.  

“For those of us who mourn or simply feel a need to be in God’s presence, Blue Christmas allows us to await the coming of the Christ Child in contemplation and solemnity,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. There will be a reception after the service.

