The Ridgefield Press

First Congregational Church to host annual Christmas concert Dec. 15

By The Ridgefield Press on December 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

The Fountain Music Series (FMS) presents its annual Christmas concert at the First Congregational Church Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Concert Choir, Celebration Ringers, soloists, and full professional baroque orchestra, including harpsichord, will perform the third cantata of Johann Sebastian Bach’s sparkling Christmas oratorio, along with many favorite

Advent and Christmas carols. Music includes an arrangement by Music Director Edwin Taylor in which each instrument will join the Celebration Ringers with a new Christmas carol, for a total of eight carols in all and ending with the Concert Choir joining in with Gloria Excelsis.

Other highlights include a Rees/Taylor piano/organ duet and the audience joining the full performing forces in roof-raising Christmas carols. More information is available at firstcongregational.com or 203-438-8077.

Related posts:

  1. Fountain Music Series opens its 22nd season
  2. Hanging of the Greens, bagpipe music at First Congregational Church Sunday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: More than 200 neighbors desperately need your help Next Post Brewery petitions selectmen's decision to deny food trucks
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress