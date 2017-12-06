First Congregational Church to host annual Christmas concert Dec. 15

The Fountain Music Series (FMS) presents its annual Christmas concert at the First Congregational Church Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Concert Choir, Celebration Ringers, soloists, and full professional baroque orchestra, including harpsichord, will perform the third cantata of Johann Sebastian Bach’s sparkling Christmas oratorio, along with many favorite

Advent and Christmas carols. Music includes an arrangement by Music Director Edwin Taylor in which each instrument will join the Celebration Ringers with a new Christmas carol, for a total of eight carols in all and ending with the Concert Choir joining in with Gloria Excelsis.

Other highlights include a Rees/Taylor piano/organ duet and the audience joining the full performing forces in roof-raising Christmas carols. More information is available at firstcongregational.com or 203-438-8077.