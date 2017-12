Chabad of Ridgefield welcomes all to the annual public second candle lighting menorah in front of CVS on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The free event will include the “Great Chocolate Gelt Drop” with the Ridgefield Fire Department, hot latkes and donuts, live music and dancing, prizes for all children, and greetings from town officials. More information is available at [email protected]