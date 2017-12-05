The Ridgefield Press

Girl Scouts to host babysitting fund-raiser Saturday

Community

Girl Scout Troop 50840 will babysit Ridgefield kids from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

The event is a fund-raiser for the troop of eighth graders, who will receive additional babysitting support from their parents. Troop members will provide games and crafts for children during the two-hour drop-off event.

Cost is $20 for first child and $10 for each additional sibling. Children must be age 4 through fifth grade. Pre-register by Dec. 8 by emailing [email protected] or via text at 203-921-8661.

