Water main breaks on Bailey Avenue Tuesday morning (VIDEO)

Bailey Avenue, off of Ridgefield’s historic Main Street, has been submerged “under water” Tuesday afternoon after a water main broke earlier this morning. The above video captures crews breaking off a piece of the road in order to dig a hole.

In the below video, crews begin to suction and pump water out of the hole.

So far, the water break has not caused any traffic damage. And only three businesses, on the north side of Bailey Avenue, have been affected.