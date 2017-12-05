‘Wonder’ movie brings 22 schools to Prospector Theater this holiday season

“Wonder,” a movie that promotes kindness, will be seen by more than 1,000 students from 22 local schools at the Prospector Theater this holiday season.

As part of the schools’ service learning trips to the theater, students will interact with Prospects — employees of the theater — and learn about the nonprofit’s mission

The movie is an adaptation from RJ Palacio’s New York Times best-seller book of the same name. It tells a heartwarming story about a boy, Auggie, who has facial differences, and his family, as he goes through the fifth grade. His family, his classmates, and the larger school community struggle to learn acceptance but discover his uniqueness is what makes him so wonderful.

Students began showing up at the Prospector by the busload the week of Thanksgiving and will continue to watch Wonder for the next several weeks.

After the film’s screening, there are discussions with Prospects, friends and family about appearances, bullying, differences, and, ultimately, acceptance.