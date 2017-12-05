Jesse Lee members bring Thanksgiving celebration to Ballard Green

Elizabeth Rabinowitz and Angie Dollins, members of Jesse Lee Memorial Church, took a Thanksgiving meal to the residents at Ballard Green apartments in Ridgefield on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

The goal of the meal was to provide residents with “a hot meal, conversation and good company,” said Kimberly Henderson, the resident services coordinator at Ballard Green.

“Often one may think that people have someone to share a meal with on a day like this or even as Christmas is coming up, but that is not always the case,” she said.

The meal was largely catered by Nature’s Temptation, along with contributions from other church members.

It resulted in a “small, intimate meal just right for people who needed it,” Henderson said.

“I would like to personally thank Jesse Lee Memorial Church, and every person involved that day, for doing this event for the residents, putting a smile on their faces and for allowing myself, the resident service coordinator, to come serve and have fellowship with those that I enjoy working with every day,” she said. “Thank you, Jesse Lee, for your time, patience and kindness reflected to the residents. I would also like to say thank you to Nature’s Temptation for their generous donation of food. The food was absolutely superb and easily surpassed a 10 on a 1-to-10 scale rating!”