Justamere Pony Farm relocates to Ridgefield

Ryan Petronelli, owner of Justamere Pony Farm in Bethel, announced last month that his business will be relocating to 258 North Street in Ridgefield.

Formerly known as Ridgefield Equestrian, Justamere’s new facility, which is almost 20 acres, is less than a mile from the center of town and features 26 stalls, a 100- by 200-foot outdoor ring featuring fiber mix footing, a large indoor ring with dust-free footing, and an attached, heated viewing room, new paddocks and onsite-living staff.

Petronelli, a third-generation horseman specializing in boarding, training, sales, and imports, began accepting clients on Dec. 1 at the new location.

“We are so excited to bring the expertise of the Justamere Pony Farm team to the Ridgefield community,” he said.

For more information, and to schedule a tour, call 203-650-9238 or visit www.facebook.com/justamereponies.