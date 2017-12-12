The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 14-27

By The Ridgefield Press on December 12, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Nine houses, four townhouses, three condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total of $9,119,119 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Nov. 14 through Nov. 27, with $22,797 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

36 Catoonah Street (Unit 17): Russ Neumann of Danbury to TBBG Holdings LLC of West Mountain Road, Nov. 15, $360,000.

26 North Street: Curbsaver LLC of Mapleshade Road to Kelsie Oltman of Danbury, Nov. 16, $426,000.

93 Aspen Ledges: Glenn and Deedra Demers of Willseyville, N.Y., to Chamath and Kumarini Kodagoda, Nov. 16, $647,500.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 221): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Adam Derrick Trust of Sunset Lane, Nov. 17, $529,321.

264 Old Sib Road: Mehmet Damlapinar of North Bergen, N.J., to Seth Balasny, Nov. 17, $400,000.

58 Hobby Drive: George Hefferon of South Salem, N.Y., to Mayusbelly Cerezo of Darien, Nov. 17, $448,000.

185 Nod Hill Road: Drury Phebus and Sarah Wills to Robert and Patricia Silver of Boca Raton, Fla., Nov. 17, $700,000.

638 Danbury Road, Unit 10 (Regency at Ridgefield): Craig and Michelle Loweth to Constantine and Barbara Scaros of Tarrytown, N.Y., Nov. 20, $675,000.

160 High Ridge Avenue: Timothy Dent Estate of Main Street to Kenosia Development LLC of Danbury, Nov. 20, $750,000.

1 Apple Lane (Fox Hill): Estate of William Gagnon to Robert and Valentina Schwartz of North Street, Nov. 20, $175,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 222): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Anthony and Patricia Markert, Nov. 20, $543,309.

140 Silver Spring Road: Eric James Smith of Cranston, R.I., to Benjamin Olenchock and Raquel Deering of Sherborn, Mass., Nov. 21, $1,065,000.

73 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Greenwich Satellite Properties LLC of Greenwich to James and Jane Bucher, Nov. 21, $121,500.

19 Cook Close (Fox Hill): Rita Debruyne Stutz of Keeler Close to David and Rebecca Staub of Acre Lane, Nov. 21, $205,000.

13 Armand Place: Robert Fred of Canandaigua, N.Y., to Francesco Carro of Positano, Italy, Nov. 22, $820,000.  

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 223): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Thomas and Kathleen Glynn, Nov. 27, $556,489.

8 Linden Lane: Abdolreza Rejaeian to Alex and Melissa Brent of Danbury, Nov. 27, $685,000.

 

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 1-8
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 16-22
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post ROARings: Leg warmer, heart warmer Next Post St. Stephen’s presents Carols by Candlelight Saturday, Dec. 16
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress