Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 14-27

Nine houses, four townhouses, three condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total of $9,119,119 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Nov. 14 through Nov. 27, with $22,797 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

36 Catoonah Street (Unit 17): Russ Neumann of Danbury to TBBG Holdings LLC of West Mountain Road, Nov. 15, $360,000.

26 North Street: Curbsaver LLC of Mapleshade Road to Kelsie Oltman of Danbury, Nov. 16, $426,000.

93 Aspen Ledges: Glenn and Deedra Demers of Willseyville, N.Y., to Chamath and Kumarini Kodagoda, Nov. 16, $647,500.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 221): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Adam Derrick Trust of Sunset Lane, Nov. 17, $529,321.

264 Old Sib Road: Mehmet Damlapinar of North Bergen, N.J., to Seth Balasny, Nov. 17, $400,000.

58 Hobby Drive: George Hefferon of South Salem, N.Y., to Mayusbelly Cerezo of Darien, Nov. 17, $448,000.

185 Nod Hill Road: Drury Phebus and Sarah Wills to Robert and Patricia Silver of Boca Raton, Fla., Nov. 17, $700,000.

638 Danbury Road, Unit 10 (Regency at Ridgefield): Craig and Michelle Loweth to Constantine and Barbara Scaros of Tarrytown, N.Y., Nov. 20, $675,000.

160 High Ridge Avenue: Timothy Dent Estate of Main Street to Kenosia Development LLC of Danbury, Nov. 20, $750,000.

1 Apple Lane (Fox Hill): Estate of William Gagnon to Robert and Valentina Schwartz of North Street, Nov. 20, $175,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 222): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Anthony and Patricia Markert, Nov. 20, $543,309.

140 Silver Spring Road: Eric James Smith of Cranston, R.I., to Benjamin Olenchock and Raquel Deering of Sherborn, Mass., Nov. 21, $1,065,000.

73 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Greenwich Satellite Properties LLC of Greenwich to James and Jane Bucher, Nov. 21, $121,500.

19 Cook Close (Fox Hill): Rita Debruyne Stutz of Keeler Close to David and Rebecca Staub of Acre Lane, Nov. 21, $205,000.

13 Armand Place: Robert Fred of Canandaigua, N.Y., to Francesco Carro of Positano, Italy, Nov. 22, $820,000.

77 Sunset Lane (Unit 223): Charter Group Partners LLC of Brookfield to Thomas and Kathleen Glynn, Nov. 27, $556,489.

8 Linden Lane: Abdolreza Rejaeian to Alex and Melissa Brent of Danbury, Nov. 27, $685,000.