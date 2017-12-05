European pastry shop to open at former Tom Tom’s storefront on Main Street

KaFo, a European pastry shop, will be opening soon at 417 Main Street — the storefront most recently owned by Tom Tom’s restaurant.

The shop is owned by Szilvia Barnett, Laura Welber and Sarit Wiener.

“We’re going to have coffee, hot chocolate, wine and beer,” Barnett told The Press.

The shop’s Facebook page shows off a number of gingerbread houses and handmade pastries. Among the delicacies will be Pogacsca, a cheese pastry of Hungarian origin.

An application for a sign for the business is on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning commission’s Dec. 5 meeting.

Weiner explained the name of the shop’s meaning.

“‘Kafo’ means ‘coffee’ in Esperanto,” she said.

“We want to open ASAP,” Barnett said, adding that depends on how fast the construction contractors can work, and when the town signs off on their plan.