Arts & Nature School opens on Route 7

By The Ridgefield Press on December 5, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Wendy Mitchell has opened a new children’s art studio called the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield on Route 7.

The business, which officially opened on Nov. 11, offers art classes, musical theater, birthday parties, “glow” parties, paint-and-sip nights for adults, and much more.

Mitchell, who previously owned an arts studio in Sandy Hook and whose husband has been a custodian at Ridgefield High School for 17 years, aims for the business to become a nonprofit “to bring good to the community through the arts.”

For more information, call the studio at 475-215-5582.

