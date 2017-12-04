Obituary: Gladys M. Burgio, 78, of Ridgefield

Gladys M. Burgio, 78, of Ridgefield, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgefield.

Mrs. Burgio was the wife of the late Louis Burgio and the mother of Debra A. McCann of Ridgefield.

Mrs. Burgio was born in New York, NY, April 13, 1939, a daughter of the late William and Barbara (Ostermeier) Ennis. She attended New York schools and was a retired manager with New York Telephone retiring after forty years of service.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed travel and living the New York City life. Her late was a former musician and very often would attend with friends many of her husband’s performances throughout the City.

Mrs. Burgio enjoyed the time spent with family and most especially with her grandchildren.

In addition to her daughter, Debra McCann of Ridgefield and her husband, James, Mrs. Burgio is survived two brothers, John Ennis and Edward Ennis; three sisters, Joan Berliner, Helen Ennis and Annie Krauss; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn M. McCann and James L. McCann as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Burgio was predeceased by two brothers, William Ennis and Georgie Ennis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.