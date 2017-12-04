Ridgefield Supply to host blood drive Dec. 16

Ridgefield Supply, located at 29 Prospect Street, will host a Red Cross-sponsored blood drive Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In December, blood donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady, according to the Red Cross.

“During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give the most important gift — give blood and give more life,” a press release said.

To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets from Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).