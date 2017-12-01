Fairfield County Bank creates holiday-themed debit cards to help local nonprofit

Fairfield County Bank has created a new holiday-themed debit card that can be used for everyday purchases.

But that is not all.

By shopping with one of the holiday-themed Visa Debit Cards, Customers help raise money for the WICC600 Holiday Fund for Children. Through Dec. 31, 2017, for every $100 Customers spend using a holiday card, Fairfield County Bank will donate $1.00 to the local charity, up to $5 per customer.

Cards are instantly issued at the branch. Therefore, Customers can simply stop in at a Fairfield County Bank branch and start using the new holiday-themed card to help families in Fairfield County have a better holiday season.

Created in 1978, the WICC600 Holiday Fund for Children helps make the holidays a little brighter for families living in Fairfield County. The holiday fund grants wishes such as utility bills, toys for children, rent and mortgage payments, food, clothing for the winter months, medical and dental assistance and much more.

“Our Customers know that when they put their money in Fairfield County Bank, it stays in Fairfield County. Our Holiday Card program is yet another proof point that banking with us is banking on the community,” says Stephen Wooters, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Digital Banking, & Payments.

For more information about the holiday program and to pick up a card, stop in at a Fairfield County Bank Branch or visit Fairfield County Bank’s website at https://www.fairfieldcountybank.com/personal-banking/holiday-debit-cards.html to learn more.

To donate directly, visit WICC 600.