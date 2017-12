Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common present a poetry coffeehouse on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The evening will begin with readings by three Ridgefielders: retired English teacher Barb Jennes, Ridgefield Library program coordinator Lesley Lambton, and arts administrator and musician Andrew Levine.

This will be followed by a reading with featured poet Gail Carson Levine. Wine and cheese will be served.

Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.