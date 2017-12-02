The Ridgefield Press

Hanging of the Greens, bagpipe music at First Congregational Church Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on December 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

The traditional Hanging of the Greens, with festive bagpipe music, takes place at the First Congregational Church this Sunday, Dec. 3, during the 10 a.m. worship service.

In celebration of the start of the Advent season, worship also includes the lighting of the first Advent candle, the candle of hope.

The Celtic Cross Pipe and Drum Band will provide much of the music for the service and at the close of the worship will lead the congregation to the church’s newly renovated social hall.

More information at firstcongregational.com or 203-438-8077.

