Celebrate Christmas at Keeler Tavern tonight — Friday, Dec. 1

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s holiday events begin on Friday, Dec. 1, with Christmas at the Tavern from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of Downtown Ridgefield’s Holiday Stroll.

During Christmas at the Tavern, the public is welcomed into the museum’s historic rooms, festively decorated for the season. While exploring the museum, visitors, young and old, may search out the hidden holiday message from the Keeler Mice in an I Spy game. Admission to the museum is free for the evening.

Visitors may warm up on the tented terrace or around an open fire with a glass of hot spiced cider, mulled wine for adults and cider donuts.

Free, on-site parking is available, within walking distance of downtown Ridgefield. Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is located at 132 Main Street. More information at keelertavernmuseum.org or 203-438-5485.

