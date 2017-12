Ridgefield book artist Chris Perry will be at the Ridgefield Library Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book sculptures. Perry uses handmade books to shape his artworks without the use of words or images.

This ARTalk is co-sponsored by the library and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists. The ARTalk series is dedicated to exploring the creative process by presenting lectures, films and workshops that focus on art, architecture and design. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.