Tai Chi classes begin tomorrow at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Tai Chi is available starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, and improve balance, coordination and circulation, and can be practiced by anyone, regardless of age, sex or athletic ability.

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes meet for seven sessions (Dec. 6 and 13, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 and Feb. 7) at East Ridge Middle School.

Class size is limited. Cost is $84. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $63. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.