The Ridgefield Press

Tai Chi classes begin tomorrow at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on December 5, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Tai Chi is available starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, and improve balance, coordination and circulation, and can be practiced by anyone, regardless of age, sex or athletic ability.

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes meet for seven sessions (Dec. 6 and 13, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 and Feb. 7) at East Ridge Middle School.

Class size is limited. Cost is $84. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $63. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post State comptroller projects $207.8-million deficit Next Post Vaping ‘common’ at RHS; ERMS reports use
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress