The Ridgefield Press

Founders Hall to host ‘Letters of a WWI Nurse’ seminar Tuesday

By The Ridgefield Press on December 4, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Founders Hall will host a seminar called “Letters of a WWI Nurse, Part 2” Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m.

The event will continue the story of Zella Maude Judy, an Army nurse who chronicled her wartime experiences in a series of detailed and poignant letters home.

As told by her grandson, Vernon Beck, those letters tell the story of a young woman who survived a tragedy aboard the troop ship Mongolia, was gassed and stricken by influenza, “yet emerged with her sense of duty intact and spirit of rebellion undaunted.”

In the seminar, Beck will describe his grandmother’s post-war experiences as part of the American Expeditionary Force in Germany, and then as a Red Cross volunteer during the Russo-Polish War.

Founders Hall is located at 193 Danbury Road. More information available at founders-hall.org.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post School board weighs $543,000 appropriation as deficit looms Next Post Did I Say That? Real patriots clean their plates
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress