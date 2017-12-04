Founders Hall to host ‘Letters of a WWI Nurse’ seminar Tuesday

Founders Hall will host a seminar called “Letters of a WWI Nurse, Part 2” Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m.

The event will continue the story of Zella Maude Judy, an Army nurse who chronicled her wartime experiences in a series of detailed and poignant letters home.

As told by her grandson, Vernon Beck, those letters tell the story of a young woman who survived a tragedy aboard the troop ship Mongolia, was gassed and stricken by influenza, “yet emerged with her sense of duty intact and spirit of rebellion undaunted.”

In the seminar, Beck will describe his grandmother’s post-war experiences as part of the American Expeditionary Force in Germany, and then as a Red Cross volunteer during the Russo-Polish War.

Founders Hall is located at 193 Danbury Road. More information available at founders-hall.org.