Ridgefield-based choral group Camerata d’Amici will host its Christmas concert, This Christmastide, Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church located at 111 Spring Street in South Salem, N.Y.

Kristin Sponheim, the director of music at St. Stephen’s in Ridgefield, will conduct.

The concert will include works by Handel, Rachmaninoff and Britten as well as traditional carols. More information and tickets available at cameratadamici.org.