Alternating one-way traffic planned on Route 35 Monday, Dec. 4

Department of Transportation: 'During the holidays, we’ll have two lanes of traffic moving'

The holiday season isn’t stopping the state’s Department of Transportation from alternating traffic one way at the Route 35 bridge construction site — at least not yet.

Ridgefield was notified of traffic plans for Monday, Dec. 4, that include one-way stops on Danbury Road — near the Fox Hill condominiums — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Charles Murad of the state Department of Transportation told The Press Friday. Dec. 1, that day-long periods of alternating one-way traffic at the site will cease after Monday.

“There’ll be periodic alternating traffic, but not with the frequency they’ve been used to during the course of the project,” he said.

Murad said the contractor, Baier Construction, is expected to take a full break between Saturday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan. 1.

Before the week-long holiday break at the end of the month, the road will be “open both ways,” Murad said.

“During the holidays, we’ll have two lanes of traffic moving, and we’ll be working outside the limits of the roadway,” he added.

 

 

