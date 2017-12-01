Work The Ridge offers shared office space

Work The Ridge, a co-working, shared office space, has opened at 22 Catoonah Street. The new business aims to provide a simple, hassle free work space for home-based business owners, consultants and entrepreneurs.

The building, which is next to the Post Office, has been renovated since the closing of the Farmers Market Cooperative this summer.

The space includes a conference room, lounge area, private phone booth, free all day parking, secure high speed WiFi, printer and 24/7 keyless access.

For more information, visit www.worktheridge.com