The Ridgefield Press

Parking Authority seeks community suggestions

By The Ridgefield Press on December 1, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The town’s Parking Authority is open to hearing feedback from the community when it comes to parking permit usage and distribution.

Suggestions, which will be accepted through Feb. 1, should be mailed to Parking Authority c/o Town Hall Selectmen’s Office, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield CT 06877.

Residents are also welcome to attend Parking Authority meetings and make suggestions during the public forum section of the meeting.

Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. The next two are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Jan. 11.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Affordable Care Act repeal vote is perplexing Next Post Toys for Tots: Barrels are out to Dec. 15
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress