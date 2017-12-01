Parking Authority seeks community suggestions

The town’s Parking Authority is open to hearing feedback from the community when it comes to parking permit usage and distribution.

Suggestions, which will be accepted through Feb. 1, should be mailed to Parking Authority c/o Town Hall Selectmen’s Office, 400 Main Street, Ridgefield CT 06877.

Residents are also welcome to attend Parking Authority meetings and make suggestions during the public forum section of the meeting.

Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. The next two are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Jan. 11.