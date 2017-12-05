The Ridgefield Press

Circle Drive B&B gets final approval

The Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on a final approval for a bed-and-breakfast at 47 Circle Drive Nov. 21.

The commission opted to remove a condition in the special permit granted to Tom and Cathy Savoca that would have prevented guests staying at the B&B from parking on the street.

“That’s a police matter, over which the Planning and Zoning Commission has no control whatsoever,” said commissioner John Katz, who took issue with the condition.

Commissioners Joe Dowdell and Charles Robbins abstained from the vote, as neither were seated during the commission’s vote to accept a draft form of the special permit at a special meeting on Nov. 14.

All other members of the commission voted in favor of the final permit.

