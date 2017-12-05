Letter: Tiger Hollow needs your help

To the Editor:

Every two years, Tiger Hollow hosts a Ridgefield Holiday House Tour on the first Friday in December that raises funds to help with the maintenance and improvements of Tiger Hollow.

Many of you may not know that Tiger Hollow is privately funded and relies on this event as their main fund-raiser. After six-plus years, the committee of eight will be retiring and we are looking for members of the community to carry on this wonderful tradition in 2019.

Please go to the website Tigerhollow.com for more information on the various jobs on the committee and contact John Pavain at [email protected]

Thank you for considering! You won’t regret it!

Terri Weston

Fundraising Chair, Tiger Hollow Inc.