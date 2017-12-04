The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Eversource is full of crooks

To the Editor:

Just to let you know that on Sat., Nov. 18 — on CT Channel 3 news — there was a report that Eversource is now facing a class-action lawsuit for energy cheating of its customers to the tune of some $3.6 billion. For lots more info go out and search the Web for Eversource Class Action … this is being filed in Boston, but for all New England customers. It appears the management of Eversource are real crooks! Now, they are even looking to raise prices for the overcharged customers! No!

Catherine Sementini

Old Wagon Road, Nov. 21

