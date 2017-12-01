Letter: Affordable Care Act repeal vote is perplexing

To the Editor:
Are you as perplexed as I am at how unpopular federal legislation (ACA repeal and tax changes) gets a congressional vote and popular legislation (DACA, background check improvement) just languishes?
