RBA seventh grade boys win Brewster tourney

The Ridgefield Basketball Association seventh grade boys travel team won its division at the Brewster (N.Y.) Turkey Shoot Out Tournament.

Ridgefield 62, Chappaqua 23

Ridgefield opened the tournament with an easy win over Chappaqua, jumping out to a quick lead led by dominant inside play from Oscar Edelman, who scored 10 first-half points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots. Point guard Jordan Katz added eight early points, including a three-pointer.

Robbie Hinkle also scored eight points, mostly on drives to the basket, while Hunter Agosti added eight more points inside.

Evan Koerner used elusiveness and deft shooting to contribute eight points, and Harrison Pratt, Liam Foley and Will Hanna added six points apiece. Liam Shea and Matt Ciminello each had several assists and steals for the Tigers,

Queens Pythons 46, Ridgefield 39

In the second tournament game, the Tigers fell to the Queens (N.Y.) Pythons, an eighth grade AAU All-Star team from New York City.

Will Hanna had a breakout game for the Tigers, scoring 12 points and making numerous steals. Jordan Katz added six second-half points, while Oscar Edelman showed his toughness by garnering numerous rebounds and scoring 14 points.

Despite the loss, Ridgefield finished second in the standings on a tiebreaker and advanced to the title contest.

Ridgefield 36, Queens Pythons 33 (OT)

The Tigers changed their tactics in the championship rematch against the Pythons, slowing down the pace with many long possessions and gearing their defensive strategy to prevent fast breaks, penetration, and offensive rebounds.

Matt Ciminello led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points, including a long three-pointer. Oscar Edelman added 11 points and four assists despite being double-teamed for much of the game.

Jordan Katz excelled at point guard, as his passing, slick ball-handling and court direction allowed for long possessions by the Tigers; he also scored three points. Will Hanna added a clutch free throw with seconds remaining and finished with 11 points for the Tigers.

Ridgefield 77, Brookfield 18

In a regular-season game, Ridgefield overwhelmed Brookfield.

The Tigers displayed their tremendous depth, getting significant contributions from many players, including Liam Shea, who hit four three-pointers, including three straight in the second half. Shea also played great defense in his best outing of the season.

Evan Koerner scored 13 points, while Robbie Hinkle also had his best all-around game of the season with 13 points and numerous rebounds. Hunter Agosti chipped in eight points; Harrison Pratt was a difference maker on defense and added three points; and Jack Michalowski hit a three-pointer in limited playing time.