Obituary: Linda Karen (Pedersen) Almira, 62, of Ridgefield

Linda Karen (Pedersen) Almira, 62, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, surrounded by her family, after battling a long illness. She was the loving wife of Mr. Pablito Almira.

Linda was born in Englewood, NJ on September 3, 1955, a daughter of the late Eigil and Britta (Hartig) Pedersen. She completed her schooling in New Jersey before moving to New York and then Connecticut.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 32 years, Linda was a devoted volunteer with the Ridgefield Meals on Wheels, Ridgefield Library, Danbury Hospital, Women’s Center of Danbury and Habitat for Humanity. She also enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, reading books and traveling.

Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Pablito and their children, Anne Lise and Paul. She is also survived by a brother, Carl Pedersen and his wife, Vibeke Jensen.

The family wishes to give their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mike Cohenuram; the nurses and staff of the Danbury Hospital Praxair Infusion Center; the nurses, staff and doctors of Danbury Hospital 11 East; and Dr. Gloria Chia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 4, at 10:30 AM, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, December 3, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ridgefield Meals on Wheels: 25 Gilbert Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.