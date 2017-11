Insight Counseling is offering a free college preparedness course called College Reboot Camp for two sessions over the upcoming holiday break.

Dr. Mary Murphy and Kristin Dineen LCSW will teach students the resources needed to start the second semester productively.

The two workshops will be held Jan. 5 and Jan. 8 at noon at Insight Counseling, located on 103 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

Email [email protected] to register.