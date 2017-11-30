The Ridgefield Press

State plans to alternate traffic at Route 35 bridge site today, Nov. 30, and tomorrow, Dec. 1

Road work to be completed before Friday's Holiday Stroll

Traffic delays can be expected at the Route 35 bridge project today, Nov. 30, and tomorrow, Dec. 1.

The state Department of Transportation’s Ryan Wodjenski notified town officials Wednesday that Baier Construction, the contractor on the project, had said they plan on alternating  traffic one-way over the next two days.

Baier and the other contractors on the job have periodically employed alternating one-way traffic, but have mostly kept it between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid delays during the commuter hours.

The project on Route 35, near the Fox Hill condominiums, is complete but will still require some road work throughout the winter.

