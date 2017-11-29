Tri-Board date tentatively set for Dec. 7

The Ridgefield Press

November 29, 2017

A bit like reaching consensus on pizza toppings with a few too many faces at the table, setting a date for the town’s annual tri-board meeting can be difficult, and drawn out.

After discussing it inconclusively at the last two or three monthly meetings, the Board of Finance has tentatively set a time and place: next Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 in the Board of Education meeting room at the town hall annex on Prospect Street.

It is a tentative date because the finance board is waiting for Board of Selectmen members to confirm. First Selectman Rudy Marconi is expected to bring it up at the board’s meeting tonight — Wednesday, Nov. 29,.

The tri-board meeting is the start of the annual budget-building process to discuss the financial landscape that lies ahead.

Setting the date involves trying to mesh the schedules of 19 people — nine school board members, five selectmen and five members of the finance board.

In a year like this, when numerous board members were up for re-election, it makes sense to wait until new board members are sworn in so the people meeting are the ones who will have to carry out whatever fiscal agenda-setting is accomplished at the meeting. That pushes the meeting’s potential dates into mid to late November, and then planning it starts to run into the holidays — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas.

So they’re trying to make it work on Pearl Harbor Day.

