The United Way of Western Connecticut has selected the Ridgefield Thrift Shop as the 2017 Hometown Hero for the Town of Ridgefield.

The shop was selected for this honor because of the shop’s impact on the community.

More than 80 volunteers work tirelessly to sort and price donated goods, creatively display them for sale at very reasonable prices and give all their profits to various non-profit agencies which affect the people of Ridgefield.