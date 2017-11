Ridgefield High School senior Eastlyn Jensen will participate in the Ballet Etudes Company’s 29th annual performance of The Nutcracker at the Westport Country Playhouse, Saturday, Dec. 9, Sunday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on all three days.

Tickets may be purchased through the Westport Country Playhouse box office, 203-227-4177, or online at westportplayhouse.org