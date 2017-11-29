Hockey players help local veterans

In May, for the second consecutive year, Pets for Vets and ROAR were chosen by Play for Purpose to be designated charities benefiting from its 72-hour continuous hockey match held at Ridgefield’s Winter Garden Ice Arena. Play for Purpose is a group of hockey players that raises funds and awareness for a select few organizations centered around veterans, children and others in need.

Since its inception in 2014, the group has raised close to $250,000 through this event. This year alone, it raised over $90,000.

Once fund-raising closed, Play for Purpose board members Scott Linke, Ken Peters and Brian Shemonsky were on hand to deliver the group’s generous donation of $14,336.33 to Pets for Vets.

To date, Pets for Vets’ ROAR Ridgefield chapter has matched nine companion animals with men and women who have served their country.