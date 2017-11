The Ridgefield Owls Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at Founders Hall. The October speaker was Judge Daniel O’Grady of the Northern Fairfield County Judicial District. He provided detailed information about wills, trusts, and the workings of the Probate Court.

On Oct. 11, the Owls Club held its fall luncheon at Bartolo’s Restaurant, with First Selectman Rudy Marconi as the featured speaker.

For information about Owls Club membership, call 203-894-1112.