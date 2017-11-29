The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Board of Realtors CEO hired in Hartford

By The Ridgefield Press on November 29, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Holly Callanan

Holly Callanan, the current CEO of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors, will take over as chief executive officer of the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) effective Dec. 11.

Callanan, who has held the position in Ridgefield for four years, is a designated Realtor Association Certified Executive (RCE) — a designation that signifies accomplishment, initiative and commitment to the real estate industry.

“I am excited at all of the possibilities this well-respected association affords,” said Callanan. “This is a dynamic time for the greater Hartford area, and I am looking forward to working with Realtor leaders, members and staff to advance the association as well as the success of our Realtor members.”

Callanan will be officially welcomed at the GHAR holiday and volunteer appreciation party on Dec. 14 at the Riverview in Simsbury.

Ridgefield Board of Realtors will announce her replacement next week.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Tri-Board date tentatively set for Dec. 7 Next Post Ridgefield School of Dance to celebrate 20th annual Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 17
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress