Ridgefield Board of Realtors CEO hired in Hartford

Holly Callanan, the current CEO of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors, will take over as chief executive officer of the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) effective Dec. 11.

Callanan, who has held the position in Ridgefield for four years, is a designated Realtor Association Certified Executive (RCE) — a designation that signifies accomplishment, initiative and commitment to the real estate industry.

“I am excited at all of the possibilities this well-respected association affords,” said Callanan. “This is a dynamic time for the greater Hartford area, and I am looking forward to working with Realtor leaders, members and staff to advance the association as well as the success of our Realtor members.”

Callanan will be officially welcomed at the GHAR holiday and volunteer appreciation party on Dec. 14 at the Riverview in Simsbury.

Ridgefield Board of Realtors will announce her replacement next week.