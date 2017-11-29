Troop 116 welcomes seven new Eagle Scouts

Seven new Eagle scouts were officially welcomed into Ridgefield Troop 116 at a Court of Honor ceremony on Nov. 25 at Jesse Lee Church. In addition to troop leaders, family members and friends, State Senator Toni Boucher and First Selectman Rudy Marconi also helped commemorate the advancement to Scouting’s highest rank for Garrett Breslin, Zachary James, Joshua Kim, Nicholas Kinkead, Garrett Levine, Ryan McIntire and Christopher Sacchi.

Fewer than 5% of boys who enter Scouting nationally achieve the Eagle Scout rank. Each must have advanced through six previous ranks, have earned more than 21 merit badges, and have served in a troop leader position. The journey includes the completion of a community service project.

For their projects, Garrett Breslin oversaw reconstruction of two trails, spanning 29 feet and 20 feet, for the Parks and Recreation Center; Zach James built a trailhead at the entrance of Shadow Lake that includes railings and a sign for hikers; Josh Kim created an organic garden, featuring raised plant beds and composting bins, at the Regional Hospice; Nick Kinkead designed and built a 24-foot bridge across a creek on the Shadow Lake Trail; Garrett Levine led restoration of the gazebo in Ballard Park, which included painting and landscaping; Ryan McIntire crafted a 6 x16 outdoor wildlife enclosure to house box turtles at the Woodcock Nature Center; and Chris Sacchi orchestrated a daylong basketball and sports clinic at the Ridgefield Recreation Center for inner-city youth from Bridgeport.