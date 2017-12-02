The Ridgefield Press

Tigers’ Den introduces new chef, menu

By The Ridgefield Press on December 2, 2017 in Business, Community, People · 0 Comments

Tigers’ Den will unveil its new menu Tuesday, Dec. 5. The move comes after the restaurant hired Rob Dyden as its executive chef on Nov. 16.

Owner Joseph Attonito said the new menu will include such items as chicken pot pie, avocado and fish tacos, and clam chowder.

“We’ll keep our favorites — chili, wings, mac ’n’ cheese — but I think this move completes our transition to becoming a higher-end gastro pub,” Attonito said.

In addition to hiring Dyden, Attonito said, Tigers’ Den has started collaborating with barbecue pitmaster Nestor Laracuente. The restaurant will serve dishes from Laracuente beginning every Thursday night until they’re sold out.

“We sold out of 18 pounds of his brisket in one day,” Attonito said.

