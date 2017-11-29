The Ridgefield Press

SymphoNYChorus to perform at Jesse Lee Dec. 9

The SymphoNYChorus, directed by Henric Ideström, will present its 10th annual holiday concert, titled “Celebrate Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. For more details, call Jesse Lee’s church office at (203) 438-8791 or go to www.jesseleechurch.com. — Dave Sigworth photo

New York City’s premiere choir and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus, will perform its 10th annual Christmas concert at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

SymphoNYChorus is a faith-based community of vocalists and instrumentalists. Its director is Henric Ideström, Jesse Lee’s music minister.

The Dec. 9 concert, titled “Celebrate Christmas,” will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces as well.

There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

Learn more about the SymphoNYChorus at www.thesymphonychorus.com. Or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesymphonychorus.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 207 Main Street (across from Branchville Road). For details about other advent-season events, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to www.jesseleechurch.com.

