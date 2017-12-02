Rev. Daniel England takes over as interim minister at FCC

The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield welcomed its interim senior minister, the Rev. Daniel England, last month.

England comes to the First Congregational Church as his third interim since 2015.

England was born in Detroit. He graduated from Wayne State University, and holds master’s degrees in divinity and theological studies from Palmer Seminary, Cambridge University, and Princeton Seminary.

He served several churches early in his ministry before turning to speechwriting for the speaker of the New Jersey Assembly and the attorney general of New Jersey, and as an executive speechwriter and editor for Texaco in White Plains, N.Y., and London.

In recent years, returning to ministry, he served First Church in Old Greenwich and Greens Farms Church in Westport. He has also served as the chairman of the Committee on Church and Ministry and on the Executive Committee for the Fairfield West Association.

He also loves to write (books, blogs, and magazine articles). Since 2003, he has lived with his wife, Claire (and two long-haired dachshunds), in Fairfield. The couple have four grown children who live near and far.