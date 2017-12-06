Library Lines: Buy a book for the library

We are pleased to introduce a new way for library supporters to help us maintain an up-to-date and attractive collection for all ages — one book at a time. For a modest tax-deductible donation, you can select a specific title to add to our holdings.

Just go to our website at ridgefieldlibrary.org and click on the Wish List link. Select the books tab and browse through the items our staff have picked out. These include fresh editions of classic picture books to replace copies that have been “loved to death,” missing titles in popular series for young readers, and projected adult best sellers due for publication in the next few months. Donate to purchase a new release and you can be the first one to read it. The wish list includes fiction and nonfiction and even DVDs and audiobooks.

Books may be purchased to honor a special occasion (birthday, Christmas, terrific report card) or person (relative, teacher, favorite librarian). When appropriate, a bookplate will be included in the item purchased, and a card while be sent notifying the honoree. This is a great alternative for those who don’t need any more “stuff” — or consider it a gift to the entire community that relies on the library for reading choices.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282 or [email protected]