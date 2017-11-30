Founders Hall: Caroling and cookies

Holiday celebrations begin with caroling and cookies at our Christmas Tea on Friday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., sponsored by Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, and continue at our New Member Coffee on Monday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m., with entertainment from Montessori preschoolers. The festivities culminate at our Holiday Party, sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. The parties feature a variety of live entertainment, light fare from the SandWedge Deli, wine, desserts, and a visit from Santa. Holiday Party tickets are $10 each. Call Tracy to check for openings.

If you’re holiday shopping this weekend (Dec. 1 to 3), visit Patricia’s Presents on Route 7. Shop owner Patricia Polk will donate 10% of the weekend’s net sales to Founders Hall. If you’re going to Ridgefield’s Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 1, stop by the Ridgefield Library to see a display of artwork by members in Martha Talburt’s drawing classes.

To hear more tales of a World War I nurse, come to the seminar on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., sponsored by Union Savings Bank. Drawing from his grandmother’s letters, member Vernon Beck will continue the story of Zella Maude Judy, who joined the American Expeditionary Force in Germany after the war, and next volunteered to serve with the Red Cross during the Russo-Polish War.

Registration for winter semester is now open. Whether you register online or on paper, registrations are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. Winter classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 2.